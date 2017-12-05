Erin Elizabeth Gee (born San Luis Obispo, California 1974) is an American composer and vocalist. Among the fellowships she has held are the Guggenheim and the Radcliffe Institute Fellowships, and among the awards she has won for her compositions are the Rome Prize and the first prize of the International Rostrum of Composers. She was on the faculty of the University of Illinois in Urbana as Assistant Professor of Composition-Theory and is currently Assistant Professor of Composition at Brandeis University.