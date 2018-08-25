L.S.G.German trance producer Oliver Lieb. Born 31 December 1970
L.S.G.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e7f9845-d23e-4269-8658-e34ee78e676b
L.S.G. Tracks
Sort by
Netherworld
L.S.G.
Netherworld
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Netherworld
Last played on
Shecan (Remix)
L.S.G.
Shecan (Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shecan (Remix)
Last played on
L.S.G. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist