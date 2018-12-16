Carroll GibbonsBorn 4 January 1903. Died 10 May 1954
Carroll Gibbons
1903-01-04
Carroll Gibbons Biography
Carroll Richard Gibbons (January 4, 1903 – May 10, 1954) was an American-born pianist, bandleader and popular composer who made his career primarily in England during the British dance band era.
Carroll Gibbons Tracks
That's My Weakness Now
Carroll Gibbons
That's My Weakness Now
That's My Weakness Now
I'll be seeing you
Carroll Gibbons
I'll be seeing you
I'll be seeing you
They're Either Too Young Or Too Old
Carroll Gibbons
They're Either Too Young Or Too Old
They're Either Too Young Or Too Old
In the still of the Night
Carroll Gibbons
In the still of the Night
I Left My Heart At The Stage Door Canteen
Carroll Gibbons
I Left My Heart At The Stage Door Canteen
You Are My Lucky Star
Carroll Gibbons
You Are My Lucky Star
You Are My Lucky Star
Scatterbrain
Carroll Gibbons
Scatterbrain
Scatterbrain
Room 504
Carroll Gibbons
Room 504
Room 504
Swing On The Gait
Carroll Gibbons
Swing On The Gait
Swing On The Gait
Garden In The Rain
Carroll Gibbons
Garden In The Rain
Garden In The Rain
This Happy Breed (1944) London Pride
Noël Coward
This Happy Breed (1944) London Pride
This Happy Breed (1944) London Pride
Love Walked In
George Melachrino
Love Walked In
Love Walked In
London Pride
Noël Coward
London Pride
London Pride
Better Think Twice
Carroll Gibbons
Better Think Twice
Better Think Twice
Sentimental Journey
Carroll Gibbons
Sentimental Journey
Sentimental Journey
The Moon Got in my Eyes
Carroll Gibbons
The Moon Got in my Eyes
The Moon Got in my Eyes
Sunrise Serenade
Frankie Carle
Sunrise Serenade
Sunrise Serenade
I'll Be Seeing You
Carroll Gibbons
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
London Pride
Noël Coward
London Pride
London Pride
That's My Weakness Now
"Whispering" Jack Smith
That's My Weakness Now
That's My Weakness Now
Jeepers Creepers
Carroll Gibbons
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers
If I Had my Way
Carroll Gibbons
If I Had my Way
If I Had my Way
By the Fireside
Carroll Gibbons
By the Fireside
By the Fireside
On The Air
Carroll Gibbons
On The Air
On The Air
Top Hat White Tie and Tails
Carroll Gibbons
Top Hat White Tie and Tails
Top Hat White Tie and Tails
Elmer's Tune
Carroll Gibbons
Elmer's Tune
Elmer's Tune
The Last Time I Saw Paris
Carroll Gibbons
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Last Time I Saw Paris
I'm For You a Hundred Percent (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
Carroll Gibbons
I'm For You a Hundred Percent (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
I'm For You a Hundred Percent (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
Dinner at Eight (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
Carroll Gibbons
Dinner at Eight (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
Dinner at Eight (feat. Savoy Orpheans)
Says my Heart / You Leave Me Breathless
Carroll Gibbons
Says my Heart / You Leave Me Breathless
Says my Heart / You Leave Me Breathless
Build A Little Home
Carroll Gibbons
Build A Little Home
There Isn't Any Limit To My Love: with the Savoy Hotel Orpheans with Anne Lenner (vocal),
Carroll Gibbons
There Isn't Any Limit To My Love: with the Savoy Hotel Orpheans with Anne Lenner (vocal),
Vocal Anne Lenner & Eric
Carroll Gibbons
Vocal Anne Lenner & Eric
Vocal Anne Lenner & Eric
Me And My Shadow
Carroll Gibbons
Me And My Shadow
