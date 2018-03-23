Act were a short-lived synthpop group signed to ZTT Records in the late 1980s, and comprising British musician Thomas Leer and German ex-Propaganda vocalist Claudia Brücken. Besides synthpop and disco, the group were also influenced by psychedelic rock and musical theatre. Lyrically, their songs tended to be concerned with decadence and moral bankruptcy. The band dissolved shortly after the release of their first album Laughter, Tears and Rage in 1988.