Bob Baldwin is an American (New York State) - born contemporary jazz pianist, music composer, author, and producer, who learned music from his father, Robert Baldwin, Sr. Baldwin's recording career started in 1983 and his debut album, A Long Way to Go, released in 1988. His latest release, Bob Baldwin Presents Abbey Road and the Beatles, which tributes the legendary English pop group, the Beatles.

Baldwin has earned five SESAC Music awards, initially for his 2002–2003 airplay of "The Way She Looked at Me". Those were followed by his 2008 airplay on NewUrbanJazz.com, one in 2010 for his Never Can Say Goodbye: A Tribute to Michael Jackson, and one in 2011 for NewUrbanJazz.com2 / Re-Vibe, and one for his album Twenty. His 2015 release, MelloWonder: Songs in the Key of Stevie, which honors Stevie Wonder, debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard Overall Jazz Chart..

He's also written and/or arranged for Regina Carter, The Four Tops, Grover Washington, Jr., Paul Brown, Regina Carter, Richard Elliot, Marion Meadows, Ragan Whiteside, Lori Williams, Tom Browne, Bob James, Will Downing, Freddie Jackson, Rhonda Smith, James Robinson, Joey Sommerville, Vaneese Thomas, Tiffany Bynoe, Howard Hewitt, Whistle, Michael Urbaniak, the Lisa ("Left-Eye") Lopez' produced girl group Blacque, Gabriel Mark Hasselbach and Pieces of a Dream.