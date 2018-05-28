Luigi Ferdinando TagliaviniHarpsichordist. Born 7 October 1929. Died 11 July 2017
Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e700e6b-883c-40b3-bf90-ca2b655c8755
Biography (Wikipedia)
Luigi Ferdinando Tagliavini (7 October 1929 in Bologna – 11 July 2017 in Bologna), was an Italian organist, harpsichordist, musicologist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Canzon in echo duodecimi toni
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon in echo duodecimi toni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon in echo duodecimi toni
Last played on
Fuga del Nono Tono
Giovanni Gabrieli
Fuga del Nono Tono
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Fuga del Nono Tono
Last played on
Back to artist