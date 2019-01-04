Eric CarmenBorn 11 August 1949
Eric Carmen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvb7.jpg
1949-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e6daf86-a5c9-42ea-9bd2-9482a71c38d4
Eric Carmen Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Howard Carmen (born August 11, 1949) is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and keyboardist. He scored numerous hit songs across the 1970s and 1980s, first as a member of the Raspberries (who had a million-selling single with "Go All the Way"), and then with his solo career, including hits such as "All by Myself", "Never Gonna Fall in Love Again", "She Did It", "Hungry Eyes", and "Make Me Lose Control".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Carmen Tracks
Sort by
Hungry Eyes
Eric Carmen
Hungry Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvb7.jpglink
Hungry Eyes
Last played on
All By Myself
Eric Carmen
All By Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvb7.jpglink
All By Myself
Last played on
Eric Carmen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist