Nadine SautereauFrench soprano. Born 1923
Nadine Sautereau
1923
Carmen, Act 1: L'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle
Proms 1965: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-02T07:32:40
2
Aug
1965
Proms 1964: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1964-09-14T07:32:40
14
Sep
1964
Proms 1960: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-02T07:32:40
2
Aug
1960
