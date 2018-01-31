Sheffield Philharmonic ChorusFormed 1935
Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus
1935
Paradise (world premiere)
Paul Mealor
Softly and gently (The Dream of Gerontius, Op 38)
Edward Elgar
Proficiscere, anima Christiana (Go Forth) from The Dream of Gernontius
Edward Elgar
Praise to the Holiest (The Dream of Gerontius)
Edward Elgar
Hail, smiling morn
Reginald Spofforth
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (extract)
Edward Elgar
Scott of the Antartic
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Dream of Gerontius (Part 2: excerpt)
Janet Baker
The Crown of India - imperial masque..., no.10; March: The crown of India
Sir Andrew Davis
Scott of the Antarctic - Scott on the Glacier; The Deaths of Evans and Oates (feat. Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, BBC Philharmonic & Rumon Gamba)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Scott of the Antarctic Suite
Merryn Gamba, John Scott, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, BBC Philharmonic & Rumon Gamba
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T07:33:39
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
