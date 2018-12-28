Dean Owens
Dean Owens Performances & Interviews
Dean Owens & the Whisky Hearts - Raining in Glasgow
2016-10-13
Ode to the Dear Green Place, filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Dean Owens & the Whisky Hearts - Raining in Glasgow
Dean Owens & the Whisky Hearts - Up on the Hill
2016-10-13
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Dean Owens & the Whisky Hearts - Up on the Hill
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
2016-09-27
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) perform She Loves the Jerk, a John Hiatt cover
Danny and the Champions of the World (Featuring Dean Owens) - She Loves the Jerk (John Hiatt Cover)
Dean Owens Tracks
The Last Song
The Last Song
Southern Wind
Southern Wind
Mother
Mother
Elvis Was My Brother
Elvis Was My Brother
Louisville Lip
Louisville Lip
No Way Around It
No Way Around It
Raining In Glasgow
Raining In Glasgow
Dora
Dora
The Night Johnny Cash Played San Quentin
The Night Johnny Cash Played San Quentin
Get Along Home Cindy
Get Along Home Cindy
Anything Helps
Anything Helps
Famous Last Words
Famous Last Words
Railroad Man
Railroad Man
Southern Wind (Live In Session)
Southern Wind (Live In Session)
Love Prevails
Love Prevails
Madeira Street
Madeira Street
Upcoming Events
8
Jan
2019
Dean Owens
Leith Folk Club, Edinburgh, UK
25
Jan
2019
Dean Owens, Neilson Hubbard
Celtic Connections, Glasgow, UK
2
Mar
2019
Dean Owens, Vagabond Voices and Yvonne Lyon
Milngavie Folk Club, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-16T07:26:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h3vhw.jpg
16
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
