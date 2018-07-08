Hussnain LahoriBorn 29 June 1985
Hussnain Lahori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02022gm.jpg
1985-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e65bc0b-bee7-4b5a-a6ea-def9cc4f1fbc
Hussnain Lahori Biography (BBC)
In 1998 Hussnain made the ambitious decision of wanting to become a solo artist. He taught himself how to sing and play the guitar and would listen to solo artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Nazia Hassan and Atif Aslam. He found these artists vocally challenging and musically thrilling as seeing and listening to them perform live was something Hussnain wanted to fulfil in his musical career.
Hussnain Lahori Tracks
Sort by
Aah Bhi Jaa
Hussnain Lahori
Aah Bhi Jaa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02022hm.jpglink
Aah Bhi Jaa
Last played on
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu (Remix)
Hussnain Lahori
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02022hm.jpglink
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu (Remix)
Last played on
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu
Hussnain Lahori
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02022hm.jpglink
Jag Nalo Sohni Tu
Last played on
Tere Bajo (Without You)
Hussnain Lahori
Tere Bajo (Without You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025p8gj.jpglink
Tere Bajo (Without You)
Last played on
Back to artist