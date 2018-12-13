John RenbournBorn 8 August 1944. Died 26 March 2015
John Renbourn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgm2.jpg
1944-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e64ce27-3326-49ac-abf0-494c63979c96
John Renbourn Biography (Wikipedia)
John Renbourn (8 August 1944 – 26 March 2015) was an English guitarist and songwriter. He was best known for his collaboration with guitarist Bert Jansch as well as his work with the folk group Pentangle, although he maintained a solo career before, during and after that band's existence (1967–1973).
While most commonly labelled a folk musician, Renbourn's musical tastes and interests took in early music, classical music, jazz, blues and world music. His most influential album, Sir John Alot (1968), featured his take on tunes from the Medieval era.
John Renbourn Tracks
Great Dreams From Heaven (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
John Renbourn
Great Dreams From Heaven (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Getting There (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
John Renbourn
Getting There (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Sidi Barhim - Paris Theatre 1980
John Renbourn
Sidi Barhim - Paris Theatre 1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Sidi Barhim - Paris Theatre 1980
Plains Of Waterloo - Paris Theatre 1980
John Renbourn
Plains Of Waterloo - Paris Theatre 1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Douce Dame Jolie - Paris Theatre 1980
John Renbourn
Douce Dame Jolie - Paris Theatre 1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Great Dreams From Heaven (Paris Theatre 1980)
John Renbourn
Great Dreams From Heaven (Paris Theatre 1980)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
The Trees They Do Grow High - Paris Theatre 1980
John Renbourn
The Trees They Do Grow High - Paris Theatre 1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Belle Qui Tiems Ma Vie / Tourdion - Paris Theatre 1980
John Renbourn
Belle Qui Tiems Ma Vie / Tourdion - Paris Theatre 1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Judy (Live)
John Renbourn
Judy (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Judy (Live)
Last played on
Transfusion
John Renbourn
Transfusion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Transfusion
Last played on
At the Break of the Day
John Renbourn
At the Break of the Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
At the Break of the Day
Last played on
I Know My Babe
John Renbourn
I Know My Babe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
I Know My Babe
Last played on
At The Break of the Day
John Redbourn
At The Break of the Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Break of the Day
Performer
Last played on
Sweet Potato (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
John Renbourn
Sweet Potato (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Blues Run The Game (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
John Renbourn
Blues Run The Game (6 Music Session, 13 Mar 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Lindsay
John Renbourn
Lindsay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Lindsay
Last played on
Watch The Stars (feat. John Renbourn)
Dorris Henderson
Watch The Stars (feat. John Renbourn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Watch The Stars (feat. John Renbourn)
Last played on
After The Dance
Bert Jansch
After The Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j18vx.jpglink
After The Dance
Last played on
Faro Annie
John Renbourn
Faro Annie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Faro Annie
Last played on
Blues Run The Game
John Renbourn
Blues Run The Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Blues Run The Game
Last played on
No More My Lord (feat. John Renbourn)
Dorris Henderson
No More My Lord (feat. John Renbourn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
No More My Lord (feat. John Renbourn)
Last played on
The Time Has Come
Bert Jansch
The Time Has Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j18vx.jpglink
The Time Has Come
Last played on
Black Waterside
Bert Jansch
Black Waterside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j18vx.jpglink
Black Waterside
Last played on
Buffalo Skinners
John Renbourn
Buffalo Skinners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
Buffalo Skinners
Last played on
The Trees They Do Grow High
John Renbourn
The Trees They Do Grow High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ng8zm.jpglink
The Trees They Do Grow High
Last played on
