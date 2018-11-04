Terri WhitePlayed role of Joice Heth in Barnum, 1980 original Broadway cast. Born 1948
Terri White
1948
Terri White Biography (Wikipedia)
Terri White (born c. 1948) is an American singer and actress, raised in Palo Alto, California, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terri White Tracks
Thank God I'm Old
Terri White
Black & White
Glenn Close
