Discovering Music: Ravel's La Valse

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tds47.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tds47.jpg

2014-03-06T18:16:00.000Z

Stephen Johnson explores the roots of the waltz and its apotheosis, Ravel's orchestral piece La Valse.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tdsj7