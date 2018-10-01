Solareye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e639053-0be4-48db-b280-62c01b895463
Solareye Tracks
Sort by
Mr Margins (Live at Electric Fields 2018)
Solareye
Mr Margins (Live at Electric Fields 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Margins (Live at Electric Fields 2018)
Last played on
Klepto + Sons (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st August 2018)
Solareye
Klepto + Sons (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st August 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops Brainbox
Solareye
Raindrops Brainbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raindrops Brainbox
Last played on
Mr Margins (BBC INTRO)
Solareye
Mr Margins (BBC INTRO)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Margins (BBC INTRO)
Last played on
Mr Margins
Solareye
Mr Margins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Margins
Last played on
All things In Moderation Feat Louie & Tickle
Solareye
All things In Moderation Feat Louie & Tickle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pageant
Solareye
The Pageant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pageant
Last played on
Solareye Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert - Only You
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
-
RM Hubbert with Martha Ffion - The Unravelling (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Kathryn Williams - I Can Hold You Back (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Sarah J Stanley - The Dog (The Quay Sessions)
-
RM Hubbert with Helen Marnie - Sweet Dreams (The Quay Sessions)
-
Hector Bizerk | Session and Interview
Back to artist