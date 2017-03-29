Nancy KingBorn 15 June 1940
Nancy King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e60c098-25f0-40e1-8d41-da2f4d0750b3
Nancy King Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy King (born June 15, 1940) is a jazz singer from Portland, Oregon. Known for her masterful scatting and elastic range, King has performed in worldwide tours and recordings, as well as collaborations with such artists as Jon Hendricks, Vince Guaraldi, Ralph Towner, Dave Friesen and others.
King started gigging in 1959 with fellow University of Oregon music students. After moving to San Francisco in 1960, her accomplished Scat singing landed her many gigs with various bebop artists.
In 2004 King recorded her live album Live at Jazz Standard with pianist Fred Hersch.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy King Tracks
Sort by
Moonray
Nancy King
Moonray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swy1s.jpglink
Moonray
Last played on
But Beautiful
Nancy King
But Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Beautiful
Last played on
Nancy King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist