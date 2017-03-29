Nancy King (born June 15, 1940) is a jazz singer from Portland, Oregon. Known for her masterful scatting and elastic range, King has performed in worldwide tours and recordings, as well as collaborations with such artists as Jon Hendricks, Vince Guaraldi, Ralph Towner, Dave Friesen and others.

King started gigging in 1959 with fellow University of Oregon music students. After moving to San Francisco in 1960, her accomplished Scat singing landed her many gigs with various bebop artists.

In 2004 King recorded her live album Live at Jazz Standard with pianist Fred Hersch.