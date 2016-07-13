Edward ElgarBorn 2 June 1857. Died 23 February 1934
Edward Elgar Biography (BBC)
Edward Elgar was the greatest English composer since Purcell, and the first to win widespread international recognition. The confidently crafted surface of his music conceals a complex and sensitive personality, shaped in hidebound Victorian society by consciousness of his status as an outsider: he was the son of a music shopkeeper and piano tuner in provincial Worcester, and brought up as a Catholic. Elgar had a practical training as a performer on the violin and other instruments, and taught himself composition.
His reputation was slow to spread beyond the West Midlands, but he attained national prominence in 1899 when his ‘Enigma’ Variations were premiered in London. His next major work, the oratorio The Dream of Gerontius, quickly became successful in Britain and Germany. A heady decade followed which saw the composition of two further oratorios, The Apostles and The Kingdom, and a stream of orchestral works culminating in the First Symphony and the Violin Concerto.
Elgar moved to London, and took on the conductorship of the London Symphony Orchestra for the 1911/12 season. But the Second Symphony, the choral ode The Music Makers and the symphonic study Falstaff were discouragingly received.
After the premiere of the Cello Concerto in 1919 and the death of his wife the following year, Elgar moved back to the West Midlands and went into virtual retirement. However, he was working with renewed energy on an opera and a Third Symphony when he died in 1934.
Profile © Anthony Burton
Edward Elgar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Edward William Elgar, 1st Baronet OM GCVO (2 June 1857 – 23 February 1934) was an English composer, many of whose works have entered the British and international classical concert repertoire. Among his best-known compositions are orchestral works including the Enigma Variations, the Pomp and Circumstance Marches, concertos for violin and cello, and two symphonies. He also composed choral works, including The Dream of Gerontius, chamber music and songs. He was appointed Master of the King's Musick in 1924.
Although Elgar is often regarded as a typically English composer, most of his musical influences were not from England but from continental Europe. He felt himself to be an outsider, not only musically, but socially. In musical circles dominated by academics, he was a self-taught composer; in Protestant Britain, his Roman Catholicism was regarded with suspicion in some quarters; and in the class-conscious society of Victorian and Edwardian Britain, he was acutely sensitive about his humble origins even after he achieved recognition. He nevertheless married the daughter of a senior British army officer. She inspired him both musically and socially, but he struggled to achieve success until his forties, when after a series of moderately successful works his Enigma Variations (1899) became immediately popular in Britain and overseas. He followed the Variations with a choral work, The Dream of Gerontius (1900), based on a Roman Catholic text that caused some disquiet in the Anglican establishment in Britain, but it became, and has remained, a core repertory work in Britain and elsewhere. His later full-length religious choral works were well received but have not entered the regular repertory.
Featured Works
Edward Elgar Tracks
Sort by
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
Jerusalem
Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D major ('Land of Hope and Glory')
The Dance (Scenes from the Bavarian Highlands)
Nimrod (No.IX of The 'Enigma' Variations
In the South (Alassio)
The Wanderer
The Spirit of England
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
Where Corals Lie
La capricieuse, Op.17
Severn Suite, Op.87
Symphony No.1 - Lento Allegro
Elgar: The Snow
Variations On An Original Theme, Op.36 'Enigma': Variation IX: 'Nimrod'
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
Pomp & Circumstance March no.1
Pomp and Circumstance March No 1
Nimrod
Cockaigne (In London town) - overture Op.40
Violin Concerto in B minor, Op. 61 (I. Allegro)
Pomp and circumstance marches Op.39 - No. 1 in D major (Land of Hope and Glory)
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
In the South 'Alassio'
Where corals lie (Sea Pictures, Op 37)
The Wild Bears (Wand of Youth suite No 2, Op 1b)
Serenade for Strings in E minor, Op.20
Mot d'amour op.13
Ave verum corpus, Op 2 No 1
Falstaff, Op. 68. Parts III & IV
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Cello concerto
Enigma Variations, Op 36 (Variation 9, 'Nimrod')
Salut d'amour, Op 12
The Wand of youth - suite no. 1 (Op.1a), Sun dance
The Little Bells (The Wand of Youth Suite No 2)
Five Intermezzos
Jerusalem
Three Bavarian Dances - iii) The Marksmen
The Sanguine Fan - Ballet Op.81
Sospiri Op.70 Vers. For Violin & Piano
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor BWV 537: Fugue
Quintet In A Minor Op.84 For Piano And Strings
Dreaming - Envoi (Nursery Suite)
We Will Remember Them
Carissima
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
