The Three AdmiralsGermany, 1930s
The Three Admirals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e609bb1-8db7-479f-a215-37c6765ee3c7
The Three Admirals Tracks
Sort by
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Kurt Weill
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Alabama Song (Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny)
Orchestra
Last played on
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Kurt Weill
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Aufstieg und Fall der Stadt Mahagonny - opera in 3 acts [1930]
Last played on
Back to artist