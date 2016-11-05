Thomas Lang (Thomas Jones) is a Liverpool based singer-songwriter, best known for the jazz-tinged song "The Happy Man", which spent 3 weeks in the UK top 100 singles chart in January 1988 (peaking at no. 67). He released his debut album, Scallywag Jaz in 1987. His last album release (to date) was "The German Alphabet" released in September 2016.

Lang toured with his band throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, and built up a loyal following, as well as appearing with Jools Holland's band on the TV show The Happening in 1990, and several residencies at the world-famous London jazz venue, Ronnie Scott's.

Lang still plays live in the UK and occasionally further afield.

He was one of the consortium who successfully battled to save Liverpool's Parr Street Recording Studios (a Grammy Award-winning studio, known for its work with Coldplay, Doves, Embrace, Elbow and Badly Drawn Boy).

On 25 August 2006, Lang duetted with fellow Liverpool singer Jennifer John on the anthemic "You'll Never Walk Alone" at Liverpool's world-famous Matthew Street Music Festival.