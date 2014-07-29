Morning GloryAmerican punk band
Morning Glory
Morning Glory Biography (Wikipedia)
Morning Glory is an American punk rock band from New York. It was formed originally as a solo project by Ezra Kire, after the band Choking Victim disbanded in 1999.
They were the second band to use this name, the first being a 1960s rock band from San Francisco, who released an LP entitled "Two Suns Worth" and singles on Fontana Records in 1967.
Morning Glory Tracks
I Am Machine Gun
Punx Not Dead, I Am
Nationality Anthem
Standard Issue
March Of The Asylum (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Patiently
Grand Marshall Homeboys (BBC Radio 1 Session)
The Whole World's Watching (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Everything's A Song (To Me)
