Josh Kelley
Josh Kelley Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua Bishop Kelley Sr. (born January 30, 1980) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Kelley has recorded for Hollywood Records, Threshold Records and DNK Records as a pop rock artist, and has had four hit singles on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. His songs "Amazing" and "Only You" reached the top ten on that chart.
In 2010, Kelley signed to MCA Nashville and began a country music career. His debut single on the format, "Georgia Clay", became a Top 20 hit on the Hot Country Songs charts. Kelley is married to actress and model Katherine Heigl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georgia Clay
Georgia Clay
Take It On Back
Take It On Back
Baby Blue Eyes
Baby Blue Eyes
don't let go
don't let go
A Real Good Try
A Real Good Try
Great Idea
Great Idea
