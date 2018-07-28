Joshua Bishop Kelley Sr. (born January 30, 1980) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Kelley has recorded for Hollywood Records, Threshold Records and DNK Records as a pop rock artist, and has had four hit singles on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart. His songs "Amazing" and "Only You" reached the top ten on that chart.

In 2010, Kelley signed to MCA Nashville and began a country music career. His debut single on the format, "Georgia Clay", became a Top 20 hit on the Hot Country Songs charts. Kelley is married to actress and model Katherine Heigl.