Vinia Mojica Biography (Wikipedia)
Vinia Mojica is a singer-songwriter from Queens, New York, United States of America. She is best known for her collaborations with the Native Tongues collective and other hip hop artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vinia Mojica Tracks
The Blast. (feat. Vinia Mojica)
Reflection Eternal
The Blast. (feat. Vinia Mojica)
The Blast. (feat. Vinia Mojica)
Climb (feat. Vinia Mojica)
Mos Def
Climb (feat. Vinia Mojica)
Climb (feat. Vinia Mojica)
