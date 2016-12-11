Nahum TateBorn 1652. Died 30 July 1715
Nahum Tate
1652
Nahum Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Nahum Tate ( NAY-əm TAYT; 1652 – 30 July 1715) was an Irish poet, hymnist and lyricist, who became England's poet laureate in 1692. Tate is best known for The History of King Lear, his 1681 adaptation of Shakespeare's King Lear.
Nahum Tate Tracks
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Choir
Last played on
While Shepherd's Watched
Last played on
While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks
