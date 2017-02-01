Anne BoydBorn 10 April 1946
Anne Boyd
1946-04-10
Anne Boyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Elizabeth Boyd AM (born 10 April 1946) is an Australian composer and emeritus professor of music at the University of Sydney.
As I crossed a Bridge of Dreams
Anne Boyd
As I crossed a Bridge of Dreams
As I crossed a Bridge of Dreams
As I Crossed a Bridge of Dreams
Anne Boyd
As I Crossed a Bridge of Dreams
As I Crossed a Bridge of Dreams
