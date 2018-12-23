Bert WeedonBorn 10 May 1920. Died 20 April 2012
Bert Weedon
1920-05-10
Bert Weedon Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Maurice William 'Bert' Weedon, OBE (10 May 1920 – 20 April 2012) was an English guitarist whose style of playing was popular and influential during the 1950s and 1960s. He was the first British guitarist to have a hit record in the UK Singles Chart, in 1959, and his best-selling tutorial guides, Play in a Day, were a major influence on many leading British musicians, such as Eric Clapton, Brian May, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, Dave Davies, Keith Richards, Pete Townshend, Tony Iommi and Jimmy Page. He was awarded an OBE in 2001 for his "services to music".
Guitar Boogie Shuffle
Bert Weedon
Guitar Boogie Shuffle
Guitar Boogie Shuffle
Guitar Boogie
Bert Weedon
Guitar Boogie
Guitar Boogie
Apache
Bert Weedon
Apache
Apache
Big Beat Boogie
Bert Weedon
Big Beat Boogie
Big Beat Boogie
Lonely Guitar
Bert Weedon
Lonely Guitar
Lonely Guitar
Rebel Rouser
Bert Weedon
Rebel Rouser
Rebel Rouser
Guitar Boogie (Instrumental)
Bert Weedon
Guitar Boogie (Instrumental)
Guitar Boogie (Instrumental)
GINCHY
Bert Weedon
GINCHY
GINCHY
Easy Beat
Bert Weedon
Easy Beat
Easy Beat
Night Cry
Bert Weedon
Night Cry
Night Cry
The $64,000 Question (Theme)
Bert Weedon
The $64,000 Question (Theme)
Sorry Robbie
Bert Weedon
Sorry Robbie
Sorry Robbie
NASHVILLE BOOGIE
Bert Weedon
NASHVILLE BOOGIE
NASHVILLE BOOGIE
Guitar Tango
Bert Weedon
Guitar Tango
Guitar Tango
Tokyo Melody
Bert Weedon
Tokyo Melody
Tokyo Melody
Jolly Gigolo
Bert Wheedon
Jolly Gigolo
Jolly Gigolo
