Dacoury Natche (born March 10, 1983), professionally known as DJ Dahi, is an American DJ, songwriter and record producer from Inglewood, California. Dahi is perhaps best known for producing "Worst Behavior" by Canadian rapper Drake, as well as American rapper Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed album cut "Money Trees", which features Lamar's label-mate Jay Rock. Dahi has also produced several tracks for various artists such as Dr. Dre, Lily Allen, Freddie Gibbs, Dom Kennedy, Lupe Fiasco, Vince Staples, Mac Miller, Ty Dolla Sign, Pac Div, Travi$ Scott, Vic Mensa, Casey Veggies, Smoke DZA, Big Sean, Tinashe, Logic, and Big K.R.I.T., among others. Aside from his solo production career, Dahi is also a member of production team D.R.U.G.S., alongside Chordz 3D, Buddah Shampoo, Nate 3D, James Koo, Fuego and Ty Dolla Sign. He is currently working on an album with LOTB. The album is set to release early August.