Hot Club de Norvège
1979
Hot Club de Norvège Biography
Hot Club de Norvège is a string jazz quartet from Norway, established in 1979, by guitarist Jon Larsen with childhood friends Per Frydenlund and Svein Aarbostad.
Nuages
