Jarad Higgins (born December 2, 1998), better known by his stage name Juice Wrld (stylized as Juice WRLD and pronounced "Juice World"), is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. In 2018, he broke into the mainstream with his singles "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are the Same". He is signed to Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions and Interscope Records.

Higgins' debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance was released on May 23, 2018, and has since gone gold. The album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 while all of his singles have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. "Lucid Dreams", the album's second single, was the most successful, peaking at number two and reaching further international success than other releases.