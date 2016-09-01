The Trudy are an English post-punk band formed in Kingston-upon-Thames in 1979 by former Cardiacs members Peter Tagg (drums) and Ralph Cade (vocals and keyboards) along with Derek Tagg (guitar) and Sue Smallwood (bass).

In 1980 The Trudy, with the above line-up, released an album Volcano Fo Le Ferret, on Binkie Records along with another Kingston band The Magnificent 7, with each band featuring on one side of the record.

In 1981 the band were included on the various artist compilation LP The Snoopies Album, which also included The Europeans and Cardiacs among others.

In 1982 the band released the cassette single Air Commodore. By this time Sue Smallwood had been replaced on bass by Jon Bastable Jnr and second guitarist Ian Plummer had been added.

Many releases followed on a variety of different labels. Among these was the 1998 EP given free with House of Dolls, a popular mainstream alternative music magazine, on which The Trudy was included, along with The Wedding Present, Claytown Troupe & The Hunters Club.