James Edward Fauntleroy II is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Inglewood, California. He is best known for featuring on tracks by high profile artists such as Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, and Big Sean as well as writing songs for artists including Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. In 2014 and 2018, Fauntleroy won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.