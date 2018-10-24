James Fauntleroy
James Fauntleroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e481ad9-aa5d-4a1a-b2fc-444c0ad48b7e
James Fauntleroy Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edward Fauntleroy II is an American singer, songwriter and record producer from Inglewood, California. He is best known for featuring on tracks by high profile artists such as Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J. Cole, and Big Sean as well as writing songs for artists including Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. In 2014 and 2018, Fauntleroy won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Fauntleroy Tracks
Sort by
Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Drake
Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Last played on
How Much a Dollar Cost (feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley)
Kendrick Lamar
How Much a Dollar Cost (feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m5whd.jpglink
How Much a Dollar Cost (feat. James Fauntleroy & Ronald Isley)
Last played on
100 (feat. Royce da 5′9″, James Fauntleroy & Kendrick Lamar)
Big Sean
100 (feat. Royce da 5′9″, James Fauntleroy & Kendrick Lamar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pz.jpglink
100 (feat. Royce da 5′9″, James Fauntleroy & Kendrick Lamar)
Last played on
LA (feat. James Fauntleroy, Brandy & Kendrick Lamar)
Ty Dolla $ign
LA (feat. James Fauntleroy, Brandy & Kendrick Lamar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxm1.jpglink
LA (feat. James Fauntleroy, Brandy & Kendrick Lamar)
Last played on
Charleville9200 (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Snoh Aalegra
Charleville9200 (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charleville9200 (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Last played on
For The World (feat. James Fauntleroy)
The Internet
For The World (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyx8m.jpglink
For The World (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Last played on
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Hit Boy
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Performer
Last played on
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Hit Boy
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's What I Get (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Performer
Last played on
Girls Love Beyoncé (FS Green's Girls Love Jersey Refix) (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Drake
Girls Love Beyoncé (FS Green's Girls Love Jersey Refix) (feat. James Fauntleroy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Girls Love Beyoncé (FS Green's Girls Love Jersey Refix) (feat. James Fauntleroy)
Last played on
Playlists featuring James Fauntleroy
Back to artist