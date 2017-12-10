Elton BrittBorn 27 July 1913. Died 22 June 1972
Elton Britt
1913-07-27
Elton Britt Biography (Wikipedia)
Elton Britt (born James Elton Baker; June 27, 1913 – June 22, 1972) was an American country music singer, songwriter, and musician.
There's A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
Candy kisses
Candy kisses
Cannonball Yodel
Cannonball Yodel
