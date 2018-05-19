King Tuff
King Tuff Biography (Wikipedia)
King Tuff (born Kyle Thomas) is a recording artist on Sub Pop Records and Burger Records.
King Tuff, the band, has released several music videos and has continually toured across the United States, Australia and Europe since 2012.
Thomas was a member of garage rock musician Ty Segall's backing band The Muggers, formed following the release of Segall's studio album, Emotional Mugger.
King Tuff Tracks
Infinite Mile
Through The Cracks
Psycho Star (Radio Edit)
Psycho Star
Headbanger
Black Moon Spell
Magic Mirror
Eyes Of The Muse
Stranger
Keep On Movin'
Bad Thing
