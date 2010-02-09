Daniel "2Dark" Richards is a British record producer from Birmingham, England. At 18 whilst attending the Urban Music Seminar (UMS) in Birmingham, Daniel met UMS founder, and offered him his demo CD. He was awarded £10,000 prize money in the 2006 Urban Music Awards. He was then chosen for a nationwide TV and cinema ad campaign for the drinks company Vodka Reef. Daniel moved to London and won the commission for the music for London’s bid for the 2012 Summer Olympics through one of the world’s largest advertising firms M&C Saatchi[citation needed]. 2012, Daniel has been working with an array of international production teams and artists, namely Beluga Heights, with a joint production with JR Rotem, set to make Sean Kingston’s newest album ‘Back 2 Life’. In 2014 D2D is releasing his new single "Sweet Lovin', Happiness & Joy " which features Amy Pearson.