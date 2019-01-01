The Disco BiscuitsFormed 1995
The Disco Biscuits
1995
The Disco Biscuits Biography (Wikipedia)
The Disco Biscuits are a jam band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band consists of Allen Aucoin (drums), Marc "Brownie" Brownstein (bass guitar), Jon "The Barber" Gutwillig (guitar), and Aron Magner (keyboards, synths). The band incorporates elements from a variety of musical genres with a base of electronic and rock. Their style has been described as trance fusion.
