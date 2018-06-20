Matt Schulz is an American drummer who was in the past a member of Enon, Lab Partners, Obits and Let's Crash, and is currently active as a member of Holy Fuck, COVERBAND, SAVAK, Lake Ruth, and Aperiodic.

Schulz also participated as one of the 77 drummers (No.75 in the list) in the 77 Boadrum performance of the Boredoms. He has also played with School of Seven Bells, Man Forever, The Boggs, Crocodiles, Les Savy Fav, 178 Product, Tweens, Summer Heart, Fred Armisen, Immersion (musicians), and The New Lines.