James Pants
James Pants Biography
James Singleton, known professionally as James Pants, is an American multi-instrumental recording artist. Although his music defies simple categorization, he is promoted as a purveyor of the "fresh beat," an early-1980s sound with influences from 1980s soul, electro boogie, early rap, new wave, and post-punk disco.
James Pants Tracks
She's Out Of My Life (Dub)
Kathleen
Epilogue
Sat Nav
We’re Through
A2
A4
This Christmas Girl
Ritual Magick
Diamond Head
Darlin
