Jeremy JordanBorn 20 November 1984
Jeremy Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e3e3f26-83fb-4904-9d79-87f643d587c4
Jeremy Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Michael Jordan (born November 20, 1984) is an American actor and singer. He has performed on Broadway and in television and film, as well as in other theatrical productions.
He has played the roles of Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies, Clyde Barrow in the 2011 musical Bonnie & Clyde, and Jamie Wellerstein in the 2015 film The Last Five Years. Since 2015 he has played Winslow "Winn" Schott, Jr., the son of DC Comics villain character Toyman, on the CBS/CW DC Comics-based superhero drama series Supergirl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremy Jordan Tracks
Sort by
This World Will Remember Us
Laura Osnes
This World Will Remember Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This World Will Remember Us
Last played on
From Here To The Moon And Back
Dolly Parton
From Here To The Moon And Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0220zb9.jpglink
From Here To The Moon And Back
Last played on
Something To Believe In
Jeremy Jordan
Something To Believe In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something To Believe In
Performer
Last played on
Santa Fe
Jeremy Jordan
Santa Fe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Fe
Last played on
The World Will Know
Jeremy Jordan
The World Will Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World Will Know
Last played on
Moving Too Fast
Jeremy Jordan
Moving Too Fast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving Too Fast
Last played on
Something To Believe In
Kara Lindsay & Jeremy Jordan
Something To Believe In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something To Believe In
Performer
Last played on
Seize The Day
Ben Fankhauser & Jeremy Jordan
Seize The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seize The Day
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist