Jeremy Michael Jordan (born November 20, 1984) is an American actor and singer. He has performed on Broadway and in television and film, as well as in other theatrical productions.

He has played the roles of Jack Kelly in the 2012 musical Newsies, Clyde Barrow in the 2011 musical Bonnie & Clyde, and Jamie Wellerstein in the 2015 film The Last Five Years. Since 2015 he has played Winslow "Winn" Schott, Jr., the son of DC Comics villain character Toyman, on the CBS/CW DC Comics-based superhero drama series Supergirl.