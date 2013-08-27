AirlockBelgian trip-hop band. Formed 1997
Airlock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e3e072f-452a-4bc0-a993-2fe3d456e908
Airlock Biography (Wikipedia)
Airlock is a Belgium based trip hop musical group formed November 1997 in Brussels notable for their ambient music on several popular TV series: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Miami. The band members were Renaud Charlier, Ernst W. Meinrath and Pierre Mussche.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Airlock Tracks
Sort by
Alpha
Airlock
Alpha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alpha
Last played on
Airlock Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist