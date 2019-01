Airlock is a Belgium based trip hop musical group formed November 1997 in Brussels notable for their ambient music on several popular TV series: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CSI: Miami. The band members were Renaud Charlier, Ernst W. Meinrath and Pierre Mussche.

