Paul QuinnOf Bourgie Bourgie. Born 1959
Paul Quinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e3d7fb5-71f7-4f94-81ee-caf3f225a441
Paul Quinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Walter Quinn (born 1959) is a Scottish musician who was the lead singer of cult 1980s band Bourgie Bourgie, and also released records with Jazzateers, Vince Clarke and Edwyn Collins and sang on an early track by the French Impressionists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Quinn Tracks
Sort by
Pale Blue Eyes
Paul Quinn
Pale Blue Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
Pale Blue Eyes
Last played on
I Started A Joke (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Paul Quinn
I Started A Joke (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
I Started A Joke (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Last played on
Different Drum (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Paul Quinn
Different Drum (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
Different Drum (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Last played on
Ain't That Always The Way
Paul Quinn
Ain't That Always The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't That Always The Way
Last played on
Louise Louise (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Paul Quinn
Louise Louise (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
Louise Louise (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Last played on
It Had To Happen (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Paul Quinn
It Had To Happen (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
It Had To Happen (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Last played on
Ain't That Always The Way (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Paul Quinn
Ain't That Always The Way (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdx4.jpglink
Ain't That Always The Way (Radio 1 Session, 5 Aug 1984)
Last played on
Paul Quinn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist