Tarrus Riley
Born 26 April 1979
Tarrus Riley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7lf.jpg
1979-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e3bf1a8-33d7-4db3-82a1-dbd48eaec481
Tarrus Riley Biography
Tarrus Riley (born Omar Riley, 26 April 1981, Bronx, New York, United States) is a Jamaican-American reggae singer and member of the Rastafari movement.
Tarrus Riley Performances & Interviews
Tarrus Riley Tracks
She's Royal
Tarrus Riley
She's Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
She's Royal
Last played on
Guess Who
Tarrus Riley
Guess Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Guess Who
Last played on
Gimme Likkle One Drop
Tarrus Riley
Gimme Likkle One Drop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdf1.jpglink
Gimme Likkle One Drop
Last played on
Simple Blessings
Tarrus Riley
Simple Blessings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Simple Blessings
Last played on
My Day (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
Tarrus Riley
My Day (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
My Day (Live from Tuff Gong 2014)
Last played on
Last played on
Graveyard
Tarrus Riley
Graveyard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Graveyard
Last played on
Haunted (Jamaican DnB Mix)
Tarrus Riley
Haunted (Jamaican DnB Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Haunted (Jamaican DnB Mix)
Last played on
Poverty Nuh Inna Fashion
Tarrus Riley
Poverty Nuh Inna Fashion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley)
Major Lazer
Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swnr2.jpglink
Powerful (feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Love Like Ours
Estelle
Love Like Ours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4tn.jpglink
Love Like Ours
Last played on
