The Gävle Symphony Orchestra (Gävle symfoniorkester) is a Swedish symphony orchestra based in Gävle.

Founded in 1912, the orchestra initially gave its concerts in the Gävle theatre and Mariners' Church. In 1998, a purpose-built concert hall was constructed overlooking the Gavleån.

As of 2010, the orchestra had 52 permanent members.

Among its discography are recordings of Tre Dalmålningar by Oskar Lindberg, Xaver Scharwenka's Symphony in C minor, symphonic poems by Franz Berwald; orchestral works by Gustaf Bengtsson, Oscar Byström's Symphony in D minor, Jacob Adolf Hägg's Nordic Symphony; orchestral music by Armas Järnefelt, Otto Olsson's Symphony in G minor, Kurt Atterberg's violin and piano concertos; a concert live from the Amsterdam Concertgebouw with works by Grieg, Svendsen and Shostakovich with Carlos Spierer, Rosa Arnold, Enrica Ciccarelli; Sven-David Sandström's piano concerto.

Since 1 July 2012, Jaime Martín has served as the orchestra's artistic adviser, and on 1 July 2013, he became the orchestra's principal conductor. His initial contract is for 4 years.