Maia SharpBorn 1950
Maia Sharp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e36d06c-40bf-41cc-9644-0763acaab1d7
Maia Sharp Biography (Wikipedia)
Maia Sharp is an American singer and songwriter. In addition to her solo career, she has written songs for and collaborated with several country and pop musicians including Cher, Trisha Yearwood, Terri Clark, Bonnie Raitt, Edwin McCain, and Art Garfunkel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maia Sharp Tracks
Sort by
Underneath
Maia Sharp
Underneath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Underneath
Last played on
Lightning
Maia Sharp
Lightning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightning
Last played on
The Middle
Maia Sharp
The Middle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Middle
Last played on
Willing to Burn
Maia Sharp
Willing to Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willing to Burn
Last played on
Polite Society
Maia Sharp
Polite Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polite Society
Last played on
Real Thing
Maia Sharp
Real Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Thing
Last played on
Understudies
Maia Sharp
Understudies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Understudies
Last played on
Death by Perfection
Maia Sharp
Death by Perfection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death by Perfection
Last played on
Maia Sharp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist