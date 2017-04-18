Charles Louis Seeger, Jr. (December 14, 1886 – February 7, 1979) was an American musicologist, composer, teacher, and folklorist. He was the father of the American folk singers Pete Seeger (1919–2014), Peggy Seeger (b. 1935), and Mike Seeger (1933-2009); and brother of the World War I poet Alan Seeger (1888-1916).