Charles SeegerBorn 14 December 1886. Died 7 February 1979
Charles Seeger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1886-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e360c3b-ebba-49db-96b7-28216471fc73
Charles Seeger Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Louis Seeger, Jr. (December 14, 1886 – February 7, 1979) was an American musicologist, composer, teacher, and folklorist. He was the father of the American folk singers Pete Seeger (1919–2014), Peggy Seeger (b. 1935), and Mike Seeger (1933-2009); and brother of the World War I poet Alan Seeger (1888-1916).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Seeger Tracks
Sort by
John Hardy
Charles Seeger
John Hardy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7x.jpglink
John Hardy
Last played on
John Hardy
Charles Seeger
John Hardy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John Hardy
Last played on
Charles Seeger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist