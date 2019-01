Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Collins was a member of Glenn Miller's Army Air Force band, and Claude Thornhill's orchestra, he went on to play with Charlie Parker, Gerry Mulligan and was a member of the famous nonet that appears on Miles Davis' Birth of the Cool.

