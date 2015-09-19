Junior CollinsBorn 17 April 1927. Died 14 March 1976
Junior Collins
1927-04-17
Junior Collins Biography (Wikipedia)
Addison Collins Jr. (April 17, 1927 – 1976) was an American French horn player.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Collins was a member of Glenn Miller's Army Air Force band, and Claude Thornhill's orchestra, he went on to play with Charlie Parker, Gerry Mulligan and was a member of the famous nonet that appears on Miles Davis' Birth of the Cool.
Junior Collins Tracks
Oh Baby
Benny Goodman, John Best, Bernie Privin, Nate Kazebier, Jimmy Blake, Lou McGarity, Cutty Cutshall, Junior Collins, Bill Shine, John Prager, Gish Gilbertson, Cliff Strickland, Danny Bank, Mel Powell, Johnny White, Mike Bryan, Barney Spieler, Louie Bellson & Benny Goodman and His Orchestra
Oh Baby
Oh Baby
Move
Gerry Mulligan
Move
Move
