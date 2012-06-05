Feldberg is an Icelandic musical duo formed by Eberg (Einar Tönsberg) and Rósa Birgitta Ísfeld from Reykjavík. Their debut album, Don't Be a Stranger, was first released in Iceland in 2009 on Cod Music. At the Icelandic Music Awards (IMA) in 2010, they were nominated for three awards and won for Best Song for their track "Dreamin'", which was subsequently featured on the Kitsune Compilation 9. Their music has been extensively used for advertising in Iceland; the airline Icelandair use "Dreamin'" as their in-flight music choice. The new Feldberg album will be released in 2012[needs update] and the band have featured some of the new songs at their latest concerts in Tokyo supporting Casio Kids and Le Corps Mince De Francois.