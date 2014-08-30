Little Shoes Big VoiceLondon duo featuring Emily Harvey and Jack Durtnall. Formed 7 May 2013
Little Shoes Big Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e2edce7-5a94-4a3f-b614-2ce7e05b86e5
Little Shoes Big Voice Tracks
Sort by
Blue Veins
Little Shoes Big Voice
Blue Veins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Veins
Last played on
Nightfall
Little Shoes Big Voice
Nightfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01snr7q.jpglink
Nightfall
Last played on
Nightfall
Little Shoes Big Fall
Nightfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightfall
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/ap6p5v
Glasgow
2014-05-25T07:17:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zt64q.jpg
25
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Little Shoes Big Voice Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist