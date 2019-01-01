Shannon LawsonBorn 12 July 1973
Shannon Lawson (born July 12, 1973) is an American country music artist.
Lawson was originally signed to MCA Nashville Records, which released his debut album Chase the Sun in 2002. It produced two minor chart singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts, including the No. 28-peaking "Goodbye on a Bad Day". Two years later, he was signed to Equity Music Group, a label owned by singer Clint Black. Although Lawson charted two more singles during his tenure on this label, his album for Equity (titled Big Yee-Haw) was not released.
