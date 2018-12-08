LakesideFormed 1969
Lakeside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e2dc6e4-1808-4850-8e97-df7ea8007f39
Lakeside Biography (Wikipedia)
Lakeside is a funk band, best known for their 1980 number one R&B hit, "Fantastic Voyage".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lakeside Tracks
Sort by
Fantastic Voyage
Lakeside
Fantastic Voyage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantastic Voyage
Last played on
It's All The Way Live
Lakeside
It's All The Way Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All The Way Live
Last played on
Something About That Woman
Lakeside
Something About That Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outrageous
Lakeside
Outrageous
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outrageous
Last played on
Raid
Lakeside
Raid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raid
Last played on
Lakeside Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist