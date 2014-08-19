Théodore de BanvilleBorn 14 March 1823. Died 13 March 1891
1823-03-14
Théodore Faullain de Banville (14 March 1823 – 13 March 1891) was a French poet and writer. His work was influential on the Symbolist movement in French literature in the late 19th century.
Fête galante
Claude Debussy
