Ame SonFormed 1965. Disbanded 1971
Ame Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4e22c163-a09d-4263-889e-20664311f9af
Ame Son Biography (Wikipedia)
Ame Son was a progressive rock band from France. They are notable for being featured on the Nurse With Wound list. Members of Ame Son also were in the band Red Noise and Komintern.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ame Son Tracks
Sort by
Seventh Time Key
Ame Son
Seventh Time Key
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventh Time Key
Last played on
Ame Son Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist